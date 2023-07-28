Daily Update

Daily Update: Upholding tradition at D’Latte; Oysterponds Historical Society receives grant

By The Suffolk Times

Greenport residents surely recognize Jim Kelley (from left), Steve Weiss, Chris Dowling and Tom Owens, who routinely meet at D’Latte Cafe. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 28, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Familiar faces at D’Latte; Upholding tradition with coffee and conversation each morning

Oysterponds Historical Society receives grant for augmented reality exhibit

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cornhole fundraiser to honor Rodney Anderson

East End Arts students perform with Itzhak Perlman

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Heat wave on Shelter Island: Help is available for those who need it

Bucks tie Southampton in finale: Miss league playoffs

NORTHFORKER

Taste the terroir: these summer-release craft beverages are made using ingredients from local farms

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of July 28

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: the Barbenheimer

Elegant Affairs opens its first East End location in Southampton

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 90 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 75 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

