Fundraiser for Mattituck graduate set for July 29

Billy Hickox has shown great will-power in his recovery, inspiring his friends and family to host a fundraiser in his honor. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Billy Hickox, a 21-year-old Mattituck High School graduate and college student, has been on a rough journey since March.

But the young man, who was diagnosed with transverse myelitis after experiencing a rapid and sharp decline in his health, has inspired the community around him to rally for a good cause.

On Saturday, July 29, “Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament and Chinese Auction” to raise money for Billy and his family will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck.

Billy, a junior at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., and volleyball enthusiast, experienced a swift health decline earlier this year. He spiked a 103-degree fever on March 3. Nurses at the school thought he might have the flu and sent him home on March 7. On the trip from Bryant, Billy began to lose vision in his left eye and feeling in his legs. When he got back to the North Fork he briefly went to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, and was sent to Stony Brook University Hospital for specialized care. There, he fell into a coma and spent 65 days in the intensive care unit. He was eventually diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammation of part of the spinal cord, but the cause is still unknown.

“I truly believe it was amazing medical minds and the power of prayer by so many that saved his life,” said his mother, Deborah Hickox.

Billy has been in the Burke Rehabilitation Facility in White Plains since June 1. “Here is where I started to rediscover myself,” Billy said. His vision continues to improve, and despite losing significant muscle mass, his upper-body strength is increasing, though he remains paralyzed from the waist down. His parents, Deborah and Andrew, visit as much as possible with his sister, Melissa, and his brother, Charlie, both 27. Groups of friends also make frequent trips to spend the day with him.

“I ask people what they had for dinner yesterday, and they think it’s a silly question,” Billy said, “but it’s like what the outside world is like right now.”

Two of Billy’s best friends, Emmet Ryan and Matt Warns, helped set up the fundraiser for Billy and his family with the help of their mothers, Kathy Ryan and Jeanine Warns, with the hope of raising money for the Hickox family. “The boys really pushed it,” Ms. Warns said.

“The networking has been amazing,” added Ms. Ryan. “We have gotten donations from people who don’t even know the family or don’t even know who Billy is.”

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise as much money as possible to help the family during their time of need.

Their Mattituck home is need of renovations to accommodate Billy’s ongoing recovery, including making a bedroom and bathroom more accessible. They also are looking for a new vehicle to better transport Billy in his bright-red, Lightning McQueen-inspired wheelchair.

Melissa recently started a blog to update the community on Billy’s progress and keep friends and neighbors in the loop on how he’s doing. “He now has the largest bedroom, which he could have just asked for; no need for all these shenanigans,” Melissa quipped in her latest update.

Following Billy’s example, Melissa likes to crack jokes and keep her spirits high, an approach embraced by the rest of the Hickox family.

“It has been such a difficult time with so many curveballs and unknowns,” Ms. Hickox said. “We just take it one day at a time.”

Tom Riley, a family friend, donated a ramp for the front of the Hickox house to make Billy’s homecoming a little easier. A group of Billy’s friends from Mattituck’s class of 2020 helped Mr. Riley install the ramp and, according to his sister’s blog, Billy’s mom has already decorated it with flowers.

His friends went to the places they work and gathered as many donations as possible, and have also reached out to local business owners who might help.

Ms. Warns took the lead on donations and sponsorships. “I just tell them to add more zeros every time I get a new sponsor,” she said. When they first started planning, they had a specific goal and a set amount of money they wanted to raise, but “the goal is now infinite,” Ms. Warns said.

In addition to the volleyball tournament, the July 29 fundraiser includes sponsorship opportunities, a 50/50 raffle, chinese auction, bake sale, T-shirts and bracelets, and more.

In addition to helping the Hickox family, the event also gives the community a way to offer support. “It feels like we’re giving everyone a purpose because we haven’t been able to do anything,” said Ms. Ryan. “It will also be fun — during trauma, we forget about just having fun.”

On Saturday, teams will participate in a competition with two brackets available. The entry fee is $50 per player. Entries are still being accepted; signups can be done by scanning the event flyer’s QR code on Instagram or emailing [email protected]

“We really just want to bring the community together to support Billy,” Ms. Ryan said.

“You never expect to be in this situation,” said Ms. Hickox. “We are so incredibly grateful.”

“Those acts of kindness mean so much,” said Billy. “The outpouring of love and support has been incredible.”