Reverend Canon William C. Godfrey

William Calvin Godfrey Sr., age 96, died on July 10, 2023, at Peconic Landing retirement community, Greenport, N.Y.

William was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 10, 1927, son of George M. Godfrey and Vinetta R. Godfrey. He served in the U.S. Navy until June 1946 and was awarded the Victory Medal and American Theater medal. William graduated from Yale University, and later earned a master’s degree from CW Post Center, Long Island University.

Father Godfrey served the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island for many years, including at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, Garden City, N.Y. He also served on the management team of St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, Smithtown, N.Y.

William was a volunteer with the Garden City Fire Department from 1952 to 1988, and served as chief of the department in 1973 and 1974.

William was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth V. Godfrey, and is survived by his children Linda S. Royer, William C. Godfrey Jr., Peter D. Godfrey and Donald J. Godfrey and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Irene Guliani Godfrey, and is survived by his step-sons Mark R. Guliani and Lance O. Guliani.

The funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Greenport, N.Y. at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. The interment will be conducted at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport after the funeral service. Funeral arrangements were performed by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

The family would like to thank the staff and management of Peconic Landing retirement community for providing many years of thoughtful care. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Godfrey’s request was that donations may be made to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.