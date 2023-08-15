Daily Update: Greenport welcomes new village clerk; Jamesport community supports couple hit by tragedy

Greenport Village’s new town clerk, Candace Hall, will assume her new role on Aug. 28. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport welcomes new village clerk

Jamesport community supports couple hit by tragedy

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

East End Arts attracts new studio manager

Trivia becomes a full-time gig for this quizmaster

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island shining brightly

Shelter Islander competes in world’s hardest endurance race

NORTHFORKER

When baymen became rumrunners: The Prohibition Years on the North Fork

Art shows and exhibits on the North Fork to visit this August

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Vine Street Café’s zoodles fra diavolo

South Fork Dream Home: Wide open spaces in Quogue

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 78 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 66 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

