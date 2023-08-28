Don Grim sets his sights on Southold’s top job

Don Grim, 66, is the GOP candidate for Southold Town supervisor in the November election. He is running against Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Peconic), the Democratic party candidate. (Credit: Steve Wick)

For most of his life, Don Grim has worked two and sometimes three jobs. He speaks about hard work as defining his life, and he says he wants to bring that work ethic to Southold Town Hall.

Mr. Grim, 66, is the GOP candidate for Southold Town supervisor in the November election. He is running against Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Peconic), the Democratic party candidate.

Interviewed at his family’s business, Oregon Road Recycling, in Cutchogue, Mr. Grim spoke about growing up in Seaford and moving to Southold Town in 1975 when he helped his parents build their new home.

“I liked it so much, I stayed,” he said.

He spoke with pride of raising three daughters with his wife, Jeanne. His daughter Tracy just finished a stint in the U.S. Navy; Danielle is a CPA in Hawaii, and Jennifer is a buyer for Macy’s.

“I am a very proud dad,” he said. “I am the father of three independent and successful women.” He has four grandchildren and a fifth is due Sept. 8.

Asked why he is running for the top position in Southold Town, he said he is “mad at our Democratic president and our Democratic governor and their actions. One way to show I am mad and not happy is to stand up and have my voice heard and tell people what I think is wrong.”

He said quality of life, affordable housing and job creation are his top issues in Southold. He spoke of “open borders” in the Southwest that will impact quality of life on the North Fork.

“You don’t want any Democrats to win here because that is telling our president and governor they are okay with what they are doing,” he said.

As for affordable housing, he said if the town is going to support it, the people who apply must have jobs and a work ethic. He said he would favor such housing if it was selective for local residents who have jobs and steady income.

Along with the family-owned recycling business, Mr. Grim also has a towing business and in the winter plows Suffolk County roads when it snows.

This is Mr. Grim’s second run for public office in Southold. In 2021, he lost a bid for Southold Town Highway Superintendent. He said he decided to run for Southold’s top job this year because of his opposition to Democratic party politics nationally and locally.

“I don’t have issues with Al,” he said of his opponent. “But he’s a Democrat and I am not happy with our president and governor. Now is the time to let my voice be heard. If elected, I will work as hard as I do now.”