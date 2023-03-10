Southold GOP names slate of candidates for 2023; no supervisor pick yet

Southold Town Republican Committee candidates Brian Hughes (from left) Kelly Fogarty, Jill Doherty, Stephen Kiely and Glenn Goldsmith at a campaign kickoff event at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards on Thursday night. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The Southold Town Republican Committee presented its slate of candidates for the 2023 elections at a campaign kickoff event at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards in Peconic Thursday, but did not announce a candidate for supervisor.

The committee is still vetting candidates for the top position, according to committee chairman Peter McGreevy.

“We have a few people who are interested in putting their names forward and we’re still discussing it with them,” Mr. McGreevy said. “When they’ve made their choices, we will announce that.”

Town Supervisor Scott Russell, who was one of various local officials in attendance on Thursday night, has said he will not run for reelection in November. He has served as Town Supervisor since 2005.

Suffolk County Legislator and Cutchogue resident Al Krupski is running for supervisor on the Democratic Party line.

Republican incumbent Jill Doherty will be running for her fourth term on the Town Board along with Mattituck attorney Stephen Kiely. Mr. Kiely is running for the seat that will be left open by Town Board Member Sarah Nappa, who announced last week that she will not be seeking another term.

“I’m running for another term because I know there’s still so much work to be done,” Ms. Doherty said. “With all the turnover at Town Hall, I bring a level of experience to the table that will be a resource for colleagues entering town government for the first time.”

Ms. Doherty said she is committed to continuing to work on the housing plan and making “necessary changes” to government buildings including the police station and court. The town is expected to discuss purchasing land west of the current police department building in Peconic for a new police and court complex.

“Our town has changed so much over these last several years and many of our neighbors are concerned,” she said. “I want to make sure while we welcome change, Southold is still recognizable and it’s still the town we love.”

Mr. Kiely currently serves as the Town Attorney on Shelter Island. He said his priority is to protect agriculture in the town and on the North Fork.

“When I get on that board, it’s going to be agriculture and nothing else,” he said. “Anything that’s in support of agriculture has got my support, everything stems from agriculture. Your families can go out and get ripe red strawberries, beautiful juicy tomatoes, you can get beef and pork, you can get, from the sea, the scallops. You have beautiful vistas because it’s in farming.”

Former Town Justice Brian Hughes earned the GOP nomination for Town Justice. Mr. Hughes ran four years ago and lost the seat by 27 votes to current Town Justice Dan Ross, who is running for reelection on the Democratic ticket.

Mr. Hughes worked at the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office before starting his private law practice in Southold. He mentioned that when he last served as Town Justice, he stopped his law practice and treated the part-time job as a full-time job.

Incumbent Glenn Goldsmith will be running for reelection as town trustee and Kelly Fogarty, a Mattituck CPA, will also be running for reelection as town tax receiver. “Southold is a phenomenal place to work and if I can serve my community through my strengths, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Ms. Fogarty said. “Serving the town has been amazing and I would love to do It for another four years.”

The GOP also nominated Michael Goscinski for assessor. Mr. Goscinski did not attend Thursday’s event as he was away with his son at college, according to Mr. McGreevy.

Current republican Town Clerk Dennis Noncarrow, who was also in attendance at the event, said the GOP nominated a “great bunch” of candidates.

Mr. Russell agreed. “I’m sure the future of Southold is in good hands,” he said.