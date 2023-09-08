Carol Russell Roosevelt died one year ago, August 27, 2022, at home in Orient, N.Y.

Although she was very ill and had been so for some time, she faced the end of her life with wit, thoughtfulness, occasional indignation at the mixed signals sent by “Mr. Death,” and love. She was, she said, “surrounded by beauty.” She died in the company of her astounding care-givers, Laverne Taylor and Jennie Taylor, and son Dirck Roosevelt and daughter-in-law Nancy Glowa.

Carol was born on Staten Island, N.Y., in 1935, to Eleanor Lavinia Rassmussen and Joseph John Russell. She was passionate about persistent failures of justice and decency everywhere, and about her gardening. She was devoted to her pets. Her marriage to Joseph Willard Roosevelt (1918 to 2008) was long, loving and shadowed by tragedy. Sons Caleb Willard Roosevelt and David Russell Roosevelt predeceased them both, as did Willard’s first-born child, Simon Willard Roosevelt. Survivors, in addition to Dirck and Nancy, include Carol’s sister Catherine Knapp (Brick NJ), brother Charles Russell (Richmond MA), Elizabeth Aldred (step-daughter) and Bob Rice (Brewster MA), and devoted nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

Among many good people on the North Fork, we thank from the bottom of our hearts, in addition to Laverne, Jennie, and Justice Taylor, Nora Kuhlmann of Mattituck. The family also is grateful to Dr. Jay Slotkin, Christine Franke, and others at East End Geriatric and Adult Medicine, and East End Hospice.

Burial was at Young’s Memorial Cemetery (Oyster Bay LI) on September 10, 2022, followed by a gathering at the house in Orient. Contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to the Southold Animal Shelter (P.O. Box 297, Southold NY, 11971) or The Nation magazine, thenation.com.

