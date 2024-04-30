Paul Calabro, longtime Mattituck resident, died on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 90 years old.

Paul was born on April 27, 1933, in Bagnara Calabra, Italy, to Domenica and Anthony Calabro. He was one of three children. He graduated from Cliffside Park High School. After high school, Paul joined the United States Army and served from 1954 to 1956, attaining the rank of Specialist Third Class. From there he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University where he attained his bachelor’s degree.

On Aug. 2, 1959, at Saint Mary’s R.C. Church in Dumont, N.J., he married the love of his life, the late Ann Marie (née Campi) Calabro. Together they had three children, and eventually made their home in Mattituck.

In his professional career, Paul worked as an accountant for Hunt Chemical in New Jersey, and then owned and operated Lawrence of Riverhead Restaurant Supply in Riverhead from 1983 to 2001. He was a member of the National Association of Accountants, a president of the North Fork Italian American Club and a president of the Ceramida-Pellegrina MAS.

Predeceased by his wife, Ann Marie, in 1995; and sisters Vincenza Manago and Kathy Maisano; Paul is survived by his children, Anthony Calabro and his wife, Judy, of Ridge, N.Y., Sandra Giagnacova and her late husband, Michael, of Mattituck and Paul Calabro Jr. of Mattituck; grandchildren Marina Guarrasi and her husband, Brandon, and Marc Calabro and his wife, Danielle; and great-grandchildren Brayden, Michael and Meadow.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck; where funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m., officiated by Deacon Doug Moran. The funeral procession will leave at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 3, from DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck to Hackensack Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with U.S. Army Honors.

This is a paid notice.