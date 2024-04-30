Gardner Frederic Werking Jr.

Gardner F. Werking Jr., 85, of Laurel, formerly of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Baldwin, N.Y., passed away at home on Sunday, April 28.

Gardner was born on July 30, 1938, at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Jamaica, Queens. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth, and their three daughters, Cindy (Rob) McDonnell of Sayville, Debbie Montalto of Stonington, Conn., and Jennifer Boughton (George) Riemenschneider of Jamesport; four granddaughters and two grandsons.

Gardner graduated from Wagner College on Staten Island and worked for many years in sales and systems analysis for Brooklyn Union Gas Company, now National Grid.

He loved to play golf at Cherry Creek and Island’s End and his warm smile and easygoing personality awarded him many golf buddies. Gardner was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport and the treasurer and finance chairperson for over 20 years. He also served as a council member, lector and usher for 24 years.

A celebration of Gardner’s life will be officiated by the Rev. Garret Johnson at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4. Following interment at the Cutchogue Cemetery, a luncheon reception will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or East End Hospice.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.