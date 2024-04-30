Maureen Hunt Sanok, longtime Mattituck resident, passed away on April 28, 2024. She was 80 years old.

Maureen was born on Oct. 15, 1943, in New York, N.Y., to Anna (née Schneider) and James P. Hunt. She was one of two children. After high school, Maureen attended Hofstra University, where she attained her bachelor’s degree in education in 1965 and then her master’s degree in 1968.

On June 29, 1969, in Williston Park, N.Y., she married the love of her life, William J. Sanok. Together, they made their home in Mattituck and raised two children, of whom she was proud.

In her professional career, Maureen worked as an elementary school teacher at several Long Island schools, including the Rocky Point Public School District. She was a past president and current treasurer of the Riverhead Garden Club, a member of investment and book club, a supporter of Riverhead Rotary and Gift of Life Long Island, and a member of the Rocky Point Teachers Association and Rocky Point Retirees. Maureen was a vivacious, generous friend and colleague, and she rarely left any doubt regarding her opinions. It was one of her best qualities that will be missed by all who knew her.

Maureen is survived by her husband, Bill; children William Jr. (Eileen) of Middlesex, N.J., and Stephanie Kostro (Richard) of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren Catherine Kostro and Sarah Kostro; and sister Kathleen Carlough (Nick) of Midland, N.C.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck from 3 to 7 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Riverhead Garden Club, P.O. Box 1664, Riverhead, NY 11901 or Gift of Life Long Island at giftoflifelongisland.org.

