Coastal Cleanup Day postponed until Sept. 23

(Courtesy photo)

Due to potential surging tides and high winds from Hurricane Lee, International Coastal Cleanup Day has been postponed until next Saturday, Sept. 23. Five North Fork beaches and parks are listed for the 2023 East End Coastal Sweep ­— a collaboration of local environmental groups to remove garbage from beaches before it winds up in the water.

According to the North Fork Environmental Council’s September newsletter, “Increased amounts of trash, particularly plastics and lost or discarded fishing gear, are finding their way into the water and creating a threat of entanglement or ingestion for countless marine animals. Plastic bags look like jellyfish and block the digestive tracts of sea turtles. Fishing gear causes entanglements of marine mammals and can lead to injury and death.”

As this newspaper reported, New York Marine Rescue Center released a female gray seal named Kit Kat in July with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Hampton Bays. She had become entangled in monofilament fishing line and required nearly three months of rehabilitation for her injuries.

Saturday’s local beach cleanups are part of a global initiative started by the Ocean Conservancy more than 35 years ago. “Thanks to millions of volunteers around the world, the ICC has become a beacon of hope, leading and inspiring action in support of our ocean,” its website states, “Since its beginning, more than 17 million volunteers have collected more than 350 million pounds of trash.”

Orient – Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road (Route 25)

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking is usually $8 for the day; no sign-up is required.

Shelter Island – Mashomack Preserve with the Nature Conservancy

9 to 11 a.m.

Advanced registration is required. All are welcome. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot. Meet at the Visitor Center parking lot.

Jamesport – Iron Pier Beach with North Fork Environmental Council

8 to 10 a.m.

They ask that participants please bring gloves, reusable water bottle and a bucket. They will also have gloves and bags available.

Mattituck – Breakwater Beach with North Fork Environmental Council

1 to 3 p.m.

They ask that participants please bring gloves, reusable water bottle and a bucket. They will also have gloves and bags available.

Wading River – Wildwood State Park

Starts at 9:30 a.m.

No sign up required. Call 631-929-4314 for questions.