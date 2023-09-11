Daily Update

Daily Update: Life Lessons from Peconic Landing

By The Suffolk Times

Dr. Walton Shreeve holds his textbook at Peconic Landing. (Nicholas Grasso photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, September 11, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Life Lessons from Peconic Landing: Dr. Walton Shreeve

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Long Island Republicans demand that Gov. Hochul rescind state’s sanctuary status

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A few weeks in September: A Shelter Island priest remembers 9/11

NORTHFORKER

Shelter Island gets its first vineyard: Fourth vintage on its way

SOUTHFORKER

The Beacon, reborn: the mighty Montauk Lighthouse shines on

