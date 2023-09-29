Daily Update: After weeks of speculation, Mattituck Marketplace sold

The outside of Mattituck Marketplace. (Credit: File Photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, September 29, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After weeks of speculation, Mattituck Marketplace sold

Mattituck Fire District expansion up for vote

Residents air concerns about Southold Community Housing Plan

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Tim Hubbard, Angela DeVito debate in first public forum

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shine on, shine on, Sept. 29, 2023

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this October

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of September 29

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: the Katana-tini

8 ways to embrace fall on the South Fork

