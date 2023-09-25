Daily Update: North Fork Community Theatre’s graveyard tour expands to Cutchogue

The graveyard tour returns later this month. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, September 25, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Community Theatre’s graveyard tour expands to Cutchogue

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wildcats defeat Kings Park in early season victory, 2-0

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islanders play an historic match: First school soccer team in decades is victorious

NORTHFORKER

Fright Fest: Six North Fork Halloween events

SOUTHFORKER

Starr Power: Celebrating legendary East End chef Starr Boggs

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

