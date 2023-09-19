Lois Wallace

Lois (née Gray) Wallace, age 79, of Lawrenceburg, Ind., died June 1, 2023.

She was a graduate of Huntington High School, Huntington, N.Y., and a licensed practical nurse.

In 1974, she moved to Lawrenceburg, worked as a nurse and operated a daycare.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Solwecki (wife, Dedra) of Circleville, Ohio; daughter, Dianna Solwecki-Jones, grandson, Joshua Jones and sister, Carol Davis, all of Lawrenceburg; and 13 step-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life was held Aug. 5. Memorials may go to Greendale First Church of Christ, Ridge Avenue, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025.

