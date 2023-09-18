Lorraine A. Haeg, longtime Southold resident, died tragically on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, along with her fiance Anthony Gallo. She was 73 years old.

Lorraine was born on Dec. 12, 1949, in East Meadow, N.Y. to Elisabeth (née Stile) and Salvatore F. Taibbi. She was one of three children. She graduated from Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson, N.Y. After high school, she graduated from Suffolk County Community College.

Lorraine worked as a clerk for the Suffolk County Court System. She was also a New York State notary public and was a secretary for Family Service League’s North Fork Counseling Program.

Predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Haeg, Lorraine is survived by her brothers, Gary F. Taibbi (Wendy) of Fort Myers, Fla. and Seattle, Wash. and Lawrence M. Taibbi (Katherine) of Westfield, Mass.; nephews Dan Taibbi and Garett Taibbi (Jennifer); niece Kristen Kiernan (Rick); cousins the Niekrewicz family, the Baselice family, the Stile family, the Gambino family, the Taibbi family, the Piscopo family and the Balzano family; and friends Jackie Watson, Dorothy Busz, Dimmie Loizos Kaczenski, Sue Graf, Barbara Bone Romonowski, Patty Bone, Randy Kogel Zucker, Doug Kalunas, Vivian Velez, Petra Robinson and Paula Llopresti.

Lorraine is also survived by her former husband Dennis Haeg (Marie) of Orient, N.Y.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold, where Lorraine will be laid to rest with her daughter, Kim.

Arrangements are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold N.Y.

Memorial contributions to One Tree Planted would be appreciated: onetreeplanted.org/collections/north-america.

