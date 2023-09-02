Southold Blotter: Cutchogue woman reports becoming victim of identity theft

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: File Photo)

On Aug. 22, 82-year-old Leonard Llewellyn of Mattituck was struck by a car while riding his bike on Route 25 in Mattituck. A police report says Mr. Llewellyn was hit by an 85-year-old driver who “failed to yield the right of way to a bicyclist heading north on the crosswalk.” Mr. Llewellyn later died of injuries that included a fractured femur, two pelvic fractures and internal bleeding.

• A 79-year-old Cutchogue woman told police last Thursday that she was a victim of identity theft. She reported that she was contacted by an “Adam Ryan, who claimed to work for the Federal Trade Commission.” The man told the woman of $1,499 in fraudulent charges on her Amazon account as well as her bank account. The woman gave the man her Social Security number in an attempt to resolve the matter. She then contacted police.

• Police arrested Debra Cavanaugh-Greco, 62, of Peconic last Thursday after she was found to be intoxicated during a traffic stop. She was transported to headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.