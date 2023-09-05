Town Board grants unanimous approvals for promotions in police department

Police Chief Martin Flatley (third from left) made promotion recommendations to the Southold Town Board for three town police officers: (from left) Ryan Creighton, William Brewer and John Crosser. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Southold Town Board authorized several promotions within its police department during its Tuesday meeting. William Brewer was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, John Crosser moved up to sergeant and Ryan Creighton became a full-time officer.

According to the board’s resolution, their appointments come with salaries of $172,912 for Lt. Brewer; $155,594 for Sgt. Crosser and $53,692 for officer Creighton.

Mr. Brewer joined the department in 1997 and spent 13 years in the Juvenile Aid Bureau. He was promoted to sergeant in 2018. He currently serves as chief of the Cutchogue Fire Department.

Mr. Crosser, a 14-year veteran, has been working the busy Greenport beat, according to Police Chief Martin Flatley. The chief said that making the transition from beat officer to a supervisory role is one of the biggest challenges an officer can face.

Mr. Creighton was a legendary basketball player at Greenport High School, where he ranked third all time in points in Suffolk County. After completing training at the police academy, Mr. Creighton was initially assigned in May as a part-time officer doing foot patrol in Greenport.

The promotions were recommended by Chief Flatley and approved unanimously by the Town Board.