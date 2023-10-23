Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Supervisor

(L-R) Albert J. Krupski, Jr. and Donald J. Grim, Southold town Supervisor

Election Day is Nov. 7, 2023. Look for The Suffolk Times candidate profiles all this week.

Term: 4 years, no term limit

Responsibilities: Oversee all town departments, from police to annual budgets. Manage projects, operations and services of the town. Ensure town adheres to all local, state, and federal laws; respond to citizens’ concerns.

Salary: $123,866; proposed for 2024: $126,963

Albert Krupski Jr.

Party: Democratic, Conservative

Hamlet: Cutchogue

Occupation: Suffolk County Legislator and owner/farmer at Krupski’s Farm, Peconic

Al Krupski has a long history of public service. First elected as a Southold Town Trustee in 1985, he served in that capacity for 20 years, 14 as president. In 2005, Mr. Krupski was elected to the Town Board, serving seven years, his last as deputy supervisor. He was elected to the Suffolk County Legislature in 2013, where he serves the towns of Southold, Riverhead and Brookhaven. His focus has always been preserving the natural beauty and environment of the East End, including open space and productive farmland. He helped write a wetlands code, wind code, town-wide drainage code, big box law and a dark sky law. Mr. Krupski is a fourth-generation farmer married to Mary, with three children, Nicholas, Colleen and Kim, and five grandchildren.

Pitch: Continue to work to preserve farmland and open space; Proactively address water quality and quantity issues; Continue to work with all members of the Town Board and all levels of government to achieve the best for Southold Town; Utilize his vast experience in government to streamline operations and spend taxpayer’s money wisely; work to find a balance between private and public property rights.

In his words: “My long history of public service demonstrates my commitment to Southold Town. I believe my experience in government is a valuable asset, and I would be honored to serve as your supervisor.”

Donald Grim

Party: Republican

Hamlet: Cutchogue

Occupation: Recycling facility manager and operator

Mr. Grim is committed to providing the leadership and direction needed to sustain the town as a thriving community on the North Fork while maintaining its rural charm. He has lived in Cutchogue since 1975 and raised three successful daughters there. Mr. Grim manages and operates a recycling facility in Cutchogue and is a volunteer firefighter in the Cutchogue Fire Department. He is a Son of American Legion Post 803 member and served on the Southold Town Tree Committee. He and his wife, Jeanne, are active members of the Orient Yacht Club and enjoy spending time there. They support and donate to local youth organizations. Mr. Grim said the small-town, rural nature of the community is what attracted him and his family to live here and is something he will work diligently to protect.

Pitch: The infrastructure of the town, the fiscal stability of the town and “across the aisle” political cooperation are top priorities. As a dedicated member of the community, Mr. Grim will work to preserve the rural nature, honor the history and set the path for a sustainable future.

In his words: “Vote for me, Don Grim, for Southold Town Supervisor on Nov. 7.”