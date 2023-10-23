Heather Cusack of Cutchogue, N.Y., died on Oct. 17, 2023. She was born on Nov. 28, 1961 in New York City, and graduated from Blind Brook High School and Connecticut College.

Heather spent summers in Cutchogue as a child and became a year round resident of the North Fork, where she raised her family. She was a blithe spirit and a nature child, who loved dancing, singing, swimming, sailing and organic vegetable farming. She had a talent for friendship and was known for her compassion, kindness and full moon potlucks.

Heather had a varied career including science teacher at the Ross School, environmental technician for the Town of Southold, environmental educator and activist, and herbalist. She sang and danced in many North Fork Community Theatre productions, raised funds for and qualified as an EMT with the Cutchogue Fire Department, volunteered at an organic herb farm, and sang in the choir at the First Presbyterian Church in Southold.

Heather is survived by her beloved sons, Maxwell Tetrault and Desmond Tetrault; her sister Michele Cusack; brothers Crispin Cusack, Timothy Cusack and Patrick Sweeney; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Friday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

