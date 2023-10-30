Kathryn Ellen Stutzmann (Kewie), 84, of Jamesport, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Kewie was born on Sept. 30, 1939. She was raised along with her brother John by Kate and John Waters Sr. in East Williston and in Garden City, N.Y.

Kewie graduated from the Academy of Saint Joseph in Brentwood, N.Y. and attended Manhattanville College. She met and married Richard Drew Rasor “Dick” in 1961 and lived in Madison, Wis. where he was stationed in the Air Force. They started their family — Richard Drew Jr. (Rich) and Kathryn Ellen (Kerry) — and moved to Syosset in 1965. They had their third child, Mary Elizabeth (Missy), and moved to Garden City in 1970. They spent many a happy summer on Nassau Point in Cutchogue with a wonderful group of friends and their children.

After her divorce in 1976, Kewie started her next chapter working in real estate as a single mom. She then met and married Fred Stutzmann and they built a beautiful life together and ran a successful business. They raised their children together and doted on their grandchildren.

Fred passed in 2003, and Kewie’s heart wasn’t in the business anymore. She decided to remodel her family home on Nassau Point — and with her incredible interior design skills, made it into a showplace. The grandchildren enjoyed playing on the beach and going out on Rich’s infamous Boston Whaler, The Guppy. Many happy times and holidays were spent there.

After retirement, Kewie had a second career as a teaching assistant for children with special needs. She was adored at Cutchogue East Elementary School. Kewie also served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, and brought communion to the home bound. She was always of service to others.

Kewie had a rich and active social life on the East End. She played golf at North Fork Country Club with the “9 Holers,” had a bridge group and took up water aerobics. She enjoyed sunset picnics and dinner parties, and when she moved to Maidstone Landing in later years, she quickly endeared herself to her neighbors there. With her warmth, quick wit and indomitable spirit, Kewie was loved by so many.

Kewie leaves behind her daughters, Kerry and Missy, her daughter-in-law Kathy and seven beautiful grandchildren. She was predeceased by Fred, her husband of 24 years, and her only son, Rich.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will be private.

Kewie’s generosity lives on through her gift to glioblastoma research. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor can be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

