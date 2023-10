Nova Mary Birkmier, infant daughter of Alexus Birkmier and William Birkmier Jr. of Mattituck, passed on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4-7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.