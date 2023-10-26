Real Estate Transfers: October 26, 2023

(Courtesy Andrew Dean/Adobe Stock)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 8, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Laurie & Matthew Geldert to Naun Lopez, 13 Church Lane (600-67-1-12) (R) $587,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Mary & Peter Aitken to Melissa Merkle, 8 Golden Spruce Drive (600-81.01-1-54) (R) $616,100

• Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & Estate of Brian Lowe (Defendant) to Forethought Life Insurance Co, 43 Penny Drive (600-97-1-8) (R) $330,757

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Eileen & Eric Daley to Neal Bauman & Kellie Ferguson, 1415 Harbor Lane (1000-97-6-10) (R) $2,450,000

• Christine P’Simer & Clare M Cooper to Phillip & Victoria Strevens, 475 Pinewood Road (1000-110-3-5) (R) $1,410,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Edwin & Martine Babajanians to Andrew & Audrey Cappiello, 230 Rhoda Road (1000-106-5-19) (R) $745,000

ORIENT (11957)

• William & Louise Fagan & Robert Fagan to Paul & Marguerite Mullins, 1515 Plum Island Lane (1000-15-5-5) (R) $1,007,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Dorinda Oliver to Pablo Leon, 1400 Salt Marsh Lane (1000-68-3-2) (R) $1,100,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• BEH Properties Inc to Riverhead Property LLC, 230 West Main Street (600-128-3-31) (C) $675,000

• Stephanie Terebetski to Sheryl Heather, 179 Stoneleigh Drive (600-82.05-3-16) (R) $661,200

• Estate of Bette Dick to Christian Cardenas & Liliana Cumbe, 127 Ackerly Street (600-103-1-12) (R) $530,000

• Frank Shomilak to Maureen & Paul Lipsky, 205 Bayberry Path (600-18.01-2-13) (R) $530,000

• Theresa Discolo to Joan Giambalvo, 2201 Cedar Path (600-18.01-4-133) (R) $500,000

• Irene Karzenski to Sanarate General Services Co, 147 Kings Drive (600-104-2-22) (R) $480,000

• Estate of Valerie Carcich to Wendy Lauber, 802 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-30) (R) $435,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Gleeson Family Living Trust to Paradise South Properties LLC, 1520 Paradise Shores Road (1000-80-1-21)(R) $905,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Christopher Fitzgerald to Joseph & Stephanie Chiodi, 192 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.042) (R) $802,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)