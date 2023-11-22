Daily Update: Sarah Nappa reflects on her Southold Town Board term

Sarah Nappa served one term on Southold Town board. (Nick Grasso photo)

Here are the headlines for November 22, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sarah Nappa reflects on her Southold Town Board term

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Soldier lost in World War II finally laid to rest in Calverton

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gimme Shelter: Street Smart

NORTHFORKER

Endless Round Golf tees up in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Ginger B.A.M. muffins

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

