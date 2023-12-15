Calendar: Dec. 15, 2023

(photo credit: courtesy photo Oysterponds Historical Society)

Bargain Hunting

Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 14-16: Good News Thrift Shop half price sale on all items at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road, Mattituck. All proceeds benefit church missions and community families. Shop hours: Thursday 10 am.-4 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Giving

Saturday, Dec. 18, 1-7 p.m.: Helping the Homeless to benefit Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach at Ubergeek Brewing Company, 400 Hallett Ave., Riverhead. Music by Synergy Acoustic, Zepasaurus, Larrin Gerard and Fred Blumenauer; food from Big Black Food Truck. Requested items to donate: personal and travel sizes of toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, bar soaps, razors, body wash, first aid items, feminine sanitary items and new socks. $4 beer pours with donation. Information: maureenshaven.org.

Holiday

Friday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.: A Community Christmas at Community Baptist Church, 5267 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Caroling with pipe organ, choral and instrumental songs followed by hot chocolate and cookies. Free. Information: riverheadbaptist.com.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 3 p.m.: Carols and Cookies at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Chorus led by Marguerite Volonts, with Jeff Wentz on the piano, sing-along of popular carols followed by cookies and mulled cider. Suggested donation: $20. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Lectures

Thursday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.: One-Room Schoolhouses of Mattituck-Laurel by Joe O’Brien at Veterans Memorial Park community room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Presented by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.: Special Effects Seminar presented by Robert Taylor at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck. Presentation, demonstration and hands-on audience participation on producing stage special effects. Information: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Through Dec. 16, times vary: Oysterponds Historical Society’s Beach Plum Holiday Shop, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Unique gifts, decorations, ornaments, North Fork art, traditional crafts and OHS merchandise. Proceeds support OHS. Information and full schedule: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Sundays through December, noon-3:30 p.m.: Historic Holidays at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Victorian Christmas in the Hallock Homestead, Polish Christmas in the Cichanowicz Farmhouse, vintage toy exhibit in the Hudson-Sydlowski House. Free. Information: hallockville.org.

Saturdays through December, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: East End Food Market, 139 Main Road, Riverhead. Food, farm and craft vendors. 631-632-5129, eastendfood.org.

Fridays and Sundays: After School skate for all ages. Admission Fridays, 3-5-p.m.: $5, includes skates; $5, spectators. Fridays, 5-9 p.m.: All skate for all ages. Admission 5-9 p.m.: $10, includes skates; $5 spectators. Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission, $10, includes rental; $5 spectator, at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrationswith Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Thursdays-Mondays, through Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Members’ Winter Show at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cut-ch-ogue. Information: 631-734-6382.

Through Dec. 17: Where is the Human? open juried exhibition at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St., and 11 West Gallery, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Exhibition juried by Glynis Berry and Joyce Beckenstein. Information: eastendarts.org

Through December: ‘A Pair of Pastelists,’ pastel works by Priscilla Lewis and Nancy Willott, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through January 2024: Shared Visions, work by Frances Liburt and friends at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

Through Feb. 3, 2024: Between the Bay and the Sound: A North Fork Family Album at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Photos from the 1860s to the 1960s from the collection of Ellen Doughty Korsower, curated by Helene Verin.

Mondays through January, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: New art show arranged by Michelle Schwartz at Congregational Tifereth Israel Synagogue, 519 Fourth St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-0232.

Through Feb. 4, 2024: Port + Harbor: Preservation, Not Speculation by Sabina Streeter at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660.

Through Feb. 2024: In the Mind’s Eye, work by Glenn McNab, Martine Abitbol and Gabriella Picone at Cut-ch-ogue Library. 631-734-6360.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.