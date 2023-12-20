Daily Update: Greenport Village Planning Board hears two hotel proposals

Greenport Village (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for December 20, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village Planning Board hears two hotel proposals

Scott Russell cleared by Southold Town in Damon Hagan accusation

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Committee recommends lifting restrictions on cannabis sales in Riverhead

Officials urge caution on Riverside housing plan

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s Health and Wellness Alliance seeks volunteers

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Make some yuletide memories this weekend, Dec. 22

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.