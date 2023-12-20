Daily Update: Greenport Village Planning Board hears two hotel proposals
Here are the headlines for December 20, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Village Planning Board hears two hotel proposals
Scott Russell cleared by Southold Town in Damon Hagan accusation
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Committee recommends lifting restrictions on cannabis sales in Riverhead
Officials urge caution on Riverside housing plan
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island’s Health and Wellness Alliance seeks volunteers
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Make some yuletide memories this weekend, Dec. 22
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.