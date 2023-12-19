Daily Update: Settlers outlast Tuckers in sloppy 30-28 road win

(Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for December 19, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Settlers outlast Tuckers in sloppy 30-28 road win

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Assistant superintendent for business of Riverhead School District resigns

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

On the Town — Shelter Island students tour Manhattan

NORTHFORKER

The Little Nook Bookstore owner hopes to crack open her shop this January

SOUTHFORKER

The commerce of community: Local business owners come to the fore this season at The Parrish

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.