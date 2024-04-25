Daily Update: New beach pavilion in works at Mattituck’s Veterans Memorial Park

Though renovation options were considered, officials ultimately decided the unused lifeguard shed at Memorial Park had ‘outlived its usefulness.’ (Mattituck Park District courtesy photo.)

Here are the headlines for April 25, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New beach pavilion in works at Mattituck’s Veterans Memorial Park

Community calendar: April 25, 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Summer events on Shelter Island: 10K expected to step off June 15

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Board of Education president Colin Palmer not running for reelection in May

Rare songbird draws ‘bird paparazzi’ to Flanders home

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Taylor Swift dance party, learn to plant wildflowers and more

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: a storybook stunner in Southampton

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

