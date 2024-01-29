Daily Update: Celebrating The Suffolk Times 2023 People of the Year

Honorees and their guests at the 2023 People of the Year reception. (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for January 29, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Celebrating The Suffolk Times 2023 People of the Year

Guest column: Why we can expect higher tides to come

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Celebrating the News-Review’s 2023 People of the Year

Guest column: Why we can expect higher tides to come

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Weather Service: Wet, breezy Monday for Shelter Island

NORTHFORKER

Bean there, eat that: Mugs on Main now serving ‘Supper at Mom’s’

SOUTHFORKER

Crush cabin fever: Indoor winter fun in the Hamptons

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.