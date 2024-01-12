Daily Update: Gov. Hochul nixes Grieving Families Act for second time

The scene of the Cutchogue limo crash on the one-year anniversary in July 2016. (Credit: Krysten Massa/file)

Here are the headlines for January 12, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Gov. Hochul nixes Grieving Families Act for second time

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wildcats take league title with win over Mt. Sinai

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Birds of a feather

NORTHFORKER

Dry is the new delicious at Demarchelier

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Teeling’s Fighting Irish coffee

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.