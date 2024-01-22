Daily Update: Greenport’s latest strategy to tackle affordable housing

Greenport Village (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for January 22, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s latest strategy to tackle affordable housing: state funding

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Remembering Jeff Bennett, 81, a beloved Shoreham-Wading River theater teacher

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police and town agree on contract through 2026

NORTHFORKER

Unleash your inner child at Scott’s Pointe, Calverton’s brand-new adventure park

SOUTHFORKER

Winter brunch menu is on the table at these 7 Hamptons restaurants

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

