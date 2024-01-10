Daily Update: North Fork grappler eyes wrestling state tourney

Mattituck’s Ryder Antonucci wins @ 124lbs at home against Center Moriches. Bill Landon photo

Here are the headlines for January 10, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork grappler eyes wrestling state tourney

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Defense setting tone in bounce back season for Blue Waves girls hoopsters

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island storm report

NORTHFORKER

Pleased to meet ewe! Lambs roam at Ram’s Head Inn

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Duck fat potatoes

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

