Four departments respond to fire on First Street in New Suffolk

Steve Wick photo

A house fire was reported on First Street in New Suffolk shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Four departments responded: Cutchogue, Southold, Mattituck, Jamesport. Firefighters were seen entering the house and chopping holes in parts of the roof and walls to let out the smoke. By late afternoon, the home was boarded up.

First responders and neighbors at the scene said a wire from a utility pole into the house shorted and was believed to be the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.