Jennie Miloski of Calverton passed away Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. She was 77.

Jennie was born on June 8, 1946, in Germany to Janina (née Mazuro) and Kazimierz “Charles” Czujko. She was one four children. She graduated from Riverhead High School. On May 13, 1966, in Riverhead, she married the love of her life, Peter P. Miloski. Together they had four children. Jennie and Peter traveled a great deal, including driving from Alaska and down the coast of California, visiting the Grand Canyon and the Caribbean and making several trips to Europe. Her children loved her curiosity and eagerness to experience new places and meet people. They said she was “the best mother ever.” In her professional career, Jennie worked as a secretary for the Riverhead School District for 30 years.

Predeceased by her husband, Peter; and brother Paul Czujko; Jennie is survived by her children, Donna Smith (Robert) of Remsenberg, N.Y., Darlene Miloski of Brooklyn, N.Y., Peter Miloski of Calverton and Brian Miloski (Maya) of Germantown, Md.; grandchildren Lauren, Justin, Lola, Max, Cato and Solara; siblings Zenon Czujko (Carol) of Mattituck, Jeannette Rogus of Oyster Bay, N.Y.; and sister-in-law Charlotte of Stony Brook, N.Y.

The family received friends Dec. 29 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 30 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, officiated by Father Mikolaj “Nicholas” Socha. Interment followed at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Donations to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048, would be appreciated.

