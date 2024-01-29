Kathleen (Isherwood) Miggins

Aug. 25, 1944 – Jan. 14, 2024

Kathleen “Kathy” Miggins, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Fairfax, Va. with all her loving family by her side. Formerly of Annandale and Fairfax Station for 41 years, she was a resident of East Marion, N.Y. and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kathy was born on Aug. 25, 1944, in White Plains, N.Y., to Francis and Frank Isherwood and was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Good Counsel Academy in White Plains and went on to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa., where in 1966 she earned a BA in education with a concentration in special education.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Joan, Francine and Robert.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Col. Michael D. Miggins; her sister Noreen and sister-in-law, Ada; her children Kristin Miggins, spouse of Robert Kilroy, Michael Miggins, spouse of Linda Konfala; and her grandchild Michael Kilroy. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews: Kenneth Kearney, Christopher Kearney, Edward Kearney, Maureen (Kearney) Curry, Theresa (Kearney) Kugler, Robert Galgano and Stephen Galgano.

Kathy married her high school sweetheart, Mike, in 1966 and they were married for 57 years. The couple raised two beautiful and loving children as she supported her husband’s military career and pursued her teaching career around the globe to include Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Totten, N.Y., Fort Knox, Ky., Stuart Field N.Y., Berlin, Germany, Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Lee, Va., two tours in the Pentagon, Vienna, Austria and Brussels, Belgium at NATO HQ. Including Mike’s tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Silver Star and the Joint Security Area in Pan Mun Jom Korea. She successfully managed the family and its finances through frequent and at times long separations from her husband and 20 household moves.

Kathy was a compassionate and understanding educator, teaching special education students at various schools during her career to include Westover Middle School Fayetteville, N.Y., the Ursuline School New Rochelle, N.Y., Manor Middle School in Killeen, Texas, Saint James Catholic School in Falls Church, Va., Queen of Apostles Catholic School in Alexandria, Va., Fairfax County, Va., public schools and Annandale High School.

Kathy loved family, cooking, music, reading and travel. Large family get-togethers, holidays and dinners are still stories of legend within the family with Kathy serving her famous cauliflower soup, baked stuffed clams, cream puffs and chocolate log rolls. Her house was always filled with the melodic sounds of Bobby Caldwell, Johnny Mathis, the Eagles and many others. She very much enjoyed her summers in East Marion, N.Y., sitting on the deck overlooking Orient Harbor and spending time in the warm climate of Fort Lauderdale. Kathy and Mike enjoyed traveling throughout Europe during their careers and loved visiting family and friends in New York, Connecticut, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

Donations in Kathy’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This is a paid notice.