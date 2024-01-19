Sports roundup: Jan. 18, 2024

Girls Basketball

Jan. 15 Greenport/Southold 62, East Hampton 21

Senior guard Lilly Corwin sank five three-point shots en route to a 22-point performance in a 62-21 victory in the Porters’ third consecutive Suffolk County League VII win. Sophomore guard Francesca Santacroce (two treys) contributed 14 points for the Porters (4-5, 4-1). After grabbing a 10-6 first-quarter advantage, Greenport broke open the game by outscoring the Bonackers (2-7, 1-4), 28-5, in the second period.

The Porters played another impressive game, converting nine three-point shots to record a 61-14 win over visiting Shelter Island (0-4, 0-4), 61-14, on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Corwin (five treys) tallied 21 points and Santacroce (three treys) had 13. Madison Smith also sank a three-pointer. The Porters, who enjoyed a 16-5 lead after the opening period, put the game away in the second quarter, outscoring Shelter Island, 22-3.

Corwin (13 points) and Santacroce (12) hit double figures again as the Porters defeated host Pierson/Bridgehampton (4-1, 2-1), 39-34, on Friday, Jan. 12.

Jan. 12 Mattituck 52, Smithtown Christian 4

Senior forward Caroline Little scored 17 points, sophomore guard Claire Mckenzie added 14 and senior guard Sofia Knudsen contributed 12 to power the Tuckers (5-5, 4-0) to their fifth consecutive victory in a 52-40 win in a League VII game at Smithtown Christian (0-7, 0-3) on Friday, Jan. 12. Mattituck broke open a close game by outscoring the hosts, 15-5 in the second quarter to grab a 23-10 halftime lead. Annalyn Loiacono paced Smithtown with 29 points.

Boys Basketball

Jan. 16 Greenport 73, Ross 51

Junior guard Nelson Shedrick scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter to power the Porters (6-5, 5-11) in the League VII home game. He also tallied three treys. Junior guard Jeremiah Smith recorded eight of his 12 points in the first period and senior forward Leon Creighton scored all of his 10 points in the second quarter. Henry Tietz led Ross (0-8, 0-4) with 22 points and Rowan O’Brien contributed 11.

Due to weather conditions, the Southold vs. Bridgehampton game Jan. 16 was postponed until Wednesday, Jan. 17.