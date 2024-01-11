Three Southold nonprofits receive funds from New York State Council on the Arts

The Southold Historical Museum received a $30,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts for 2024. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

The Southold Historical Museum, the Community Action Southold Town and Landcraft Garden Foundation are three nonprofit cultural arts organizations in Southold Town to receive funds from the New York State Council on the Arts this year.

To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award a total of $127 million this year to artists and organizations across the state.

According to its awards list for the 2024 fiscal year, NYSCA granted $30,000 to the Southold Historical Museum, $49,500 to CAST and $40,000 to the Landcraft Garden Foundation.

“Spanning the entire breadth of the arts and culture sector — from world-renowned performers to after-school programs, from long established museums to community arts collectives — these organizations and artists together are a powerful driver of health, tourism, economy and education for our residents and visitors,” said Katherine Nicholls, NYSCA Chair, in a statement.

Deanna Witte-Walker, executive director of the Southold Historical Museum, said the state money they received will be used towards general operating support and areas where it’s most needed.

This includes funding maintenance projects on some of the museum’s 17 historical buildings that need a little work done, she added.

Since applying for a NYSCA grant is often competitive, Ms. Witte-Walker said it is an honor to be recognized.

“It’s a great validation for the work that we’re doing and the projects that we have going on here at the museum,” said Ms. Witte-Walker. “We are really trying to be more inclusive in terms of how we tell our history and who our audience is — and I think perhaps that was an essential part of our application.”

Cathy Demeroto, executive director of CAST, said the grant money they received will aid in the continuation of free classes and events they offer to the Southold Town community.

“CAST will provide a variety of free classes for underserved youth and adults who would not otherwise have access to arts education,” said Ms. Demeroto in an email. “We will also continue to offer free vibrant and diverse events, including visual, performance and literary arts, for all in the community to enjoy while building a stronger community through appreciation for the arts.”

Established in 1992 by Dennis Schrader and his husband Bill Smith, The Landcraft Garden Foundation in Mattituck is 14 acres of public manicured gardens and multiple arts exhibits that surround an 1840s farmhouse.

Judy Christrup, director of Development and Community Outreach for Landcraft, confirmed the $40,000 NYSCA grant they received will help further its mission to educate others on gardening and horticulture through its arts programming for 2024, which is in the works.

“The Landcraft Garden Foundation seeks to activate the artistic community of the North Fork with annual outdoor sculpture exhibitions, art classes, music concerts, and dance performances that provide opportunities to experience art in dialogue with nature,” said Ms. Christrup. “We consider the garden itself to be an artistic expression and our relationships with local and regional artists and performers elevate both their and our effectiveness.”

Out of the multi-millions of dollars distributed to nonprofits and artists across New York State, roughly $388,500 was awarded to the three Southold-based organizations, as well as nine others on the East End, including:

East Hampton Historical Society

Edge and Center Inc.

Friends of the Cultural Center, Inc.

Local TV Inc.

Ma’s House and BIPOC Art Studio Inc.

Research Foundation for SUNY Stony Brook

Southampton Arts Center

Southampton History Museum

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Inc.

“New York’s unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “I commend these grantees on their achievement and look forward to their contributions in the coming year.”