Daily Update

Daily Update: Judge dismisses ex-Southold cop’s wrongful termination lawsuit

By The Suffolk Times

Garrett Lake, right, and his attorney Eric Bressler, outside the Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead. in November. The court decided on Feb. 5 to dismiss Mr. Lake’s lawsuit. (Ana Borruto photo)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Judge dismisses ex-cop Garrett Lake’s wrongful termination lawsuit

Greenport village skating rink will not open this season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves duo take top spots at Suffolk County girls track championships

Apartment project to be reviewed by IDA

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Summer youth programs at Sylvester Manor: Signups open, new options offered

NORTHFORKER

Touchdown, chow down: Where to watch Super Bowl LVIII on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Sweets for Your Sweet: Give the gift of hand-baked cookies this Valentine’s Day

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content