Daily Update: Southold man pleads guilty to possession of child sexual abuse materials

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Here are the headlines for February 1, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold man pleads guilty to possession of child sexual abuse materials

Community calendar: Feb. 1, 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SWR clinches playoffs, but loses chance at league title

Community calendar: Feb. 1, 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gimme Shelter: February

NORTHFORKER

A mighty Whiskey Wind blows back into Greenport

Weekend Update Feb. 2: Wine-terize your plans

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: the grandness of Georgica on our minds

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.