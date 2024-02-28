Daily Update

Daily Update: Southold zoning project launches townwide survey

By The Suffolk Times

Heather Lanza of Southold town planning board outlines zoning during Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association meeting. (photo credit: Ana Borruto)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold zoning project launches townwide survey

Mattituck wrestler Felakos makes impact at state tourney

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead releases draft comprehensive plan

CAT claims campaign politics motivated EPCAL

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A sweet Shelter Island delivery

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Pretty from porch to pool in Southold

SOUTHFORKER

For Rowdy Hall’s Josh Lenhart, it’s playful precision with a laidback vibe

