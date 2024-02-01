Francis J. Meyer of Mattituck passed away Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. He was 88.

The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.