Our loving mother and “Mema,” Mary Ann Tamborello of Southold, formerly of Medford, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 15, 2024. Mary was blessed to live a long, full life of 94 years.

Born on Aug. 29, 1929, Mary was one of nine children of the late Patrick and Julia Gibbons (née Conroy). She shared often the fond memories she had of her early childhood and teen years spent on the farm with her grandmother as well as parents and siblings in Ireland.

In her early 20s, Mary emigrated from Ireland to the United States. It was there that she met and fell in the love with Joseph L. Tamborello. The young couple wed on Oct. 20, 1956. Together Joseph and Mary purchased a home in Medford, where they remained to raise their three children, Susan, Joseph and Thomas. Mary found her true calling in life as a mother and even more so when she experienced the joy of becoming a grandmother. Selfless but strong, Mary instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of grace, kindness and faith. Even through trial and tribulation, she persevered with strength and a positive attitude.

She volunteered much of her time as support staff of the Guidance Center Prevention Program for teens and preteens. Her faith in God and her gentle soul led her to be the pillar of strength and wisdom to so many. She was always there to lend a listening ear and to remind whomever may need to hear it that they were not alone.

If you were blessed enough to have spent time with Mary, then you knew she was the light in our darkness, right up until her last moments. She was the true definition of the “matriarch” and served as the glue that held her family together. She was loved by many, and will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her wisdom and her ability to make everyone feel appreciated and loved.

Mary joins in heaven her beloved husband, Joseph L. Tamborello, her loving son Joseph M. Tamborello Sr. and seven of her nine siblings. She is survived by her two devoted children Susan Tamborello Toman (Bobby) and Thomas Tamborello (Sophie); seven adored grandchildren, Heather Rio (Joseph), Joseph M. Tamborello Jr., Robert Keith Toman, Liam Toman, Devin Toman, Zoe Tamborello and Delphine Tamborello; and great-granddaughter Hazel Rio. She also leaves to cherish her memory her dear sister Bridget Tierney; godchildren Maureen Tierney-Costello, George Tamborello and Ronald Tamborello; and in-laws George and Mary Jane Tamborello and Jeanette and Tom Gioulos. She will be forever loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews extending from Australia, Ireland and England.

Her legacy of love and devotion will live on in the countless lives she touched. Visitation for Mary Tamborello took place Feb. 18 at Robertaccio Funeral Home in Patchogue. A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 19 at St. Sylvester R.C. Church in Medford. She was laid to rest alongside her husband at Calverton National Cemetery.

