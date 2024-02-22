Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 22, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 22, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• VBH Partnership to Aquebogue Boat and Storage LLC, 292 Meetinghouse Creek Road (600-86-2-2) (C) $995,000

• Daniel J Fox (Referee) & Joseph Nespoli (Defendant) to 872 Union Avenue LLC, 872 Union Avenue (600-66-4-1.021) (R) $635,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Pamela & Robert Zaweski to Michael & Kristina VanKeuren, 102 Linda Lane West (600-16-2-9) (R) $825,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• John & Catherine McDonald to George & Sara Spahidakis, 1235 Wunneweta Road (1000-104-12-12.002) (R) $1,350,000

• Estate of Daniel Gallagher to Daniel Dwyer, 1640 Sterling Road (1000-104-4-15) (R) $870,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Robert & Barbara Keller to Demetrios Sakellis, 730 Bayview Drive (1000-37-5-5) (R) $1,675,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Katie Watson & Neil Currie to Champlin Holdings LLC, 1175 Champlin Place (1000-34-4-15) (R) $418,815

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Andrea & Robert Hanulec to Tania Romero, 99 Main Road (600-85-1-11) (R) $749,000

• James & Caliopi Capkanis Trust to Epley & Sons Development LLC, 235 West Main Street (600-128-3-53) (R) $590,000

• John Murphy to Christopher Francescani, 103 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-2-3) (R) $535,000

• Alan & Gail DeFio to Lauel Rental LLC, 637 Northville Turnpike (600-106-3-18.001) (R) $520,000

• Mark & Deborah Shannon to Donald Denninger, 90 Saddle Lakes Drive (600-82.02-1-90) (R) $509,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Pamela Liberti to Suffolk County & Town of Shelter Island, 32 Ram Island Drive (700-4-1-7) (V) $1,000,000

• Jane Roberts to Thomas Spotteck & Amira Lisle, 22 Manhanset Road (700-8-2-35) (R) $650,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Barbara Tahliambouris to 20210 Soundview LLC, 20210 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-3-13.002) (R) $1,300,000

• Anthony & Francine Coppola to David & Amy Amram, 655 Meadow Court Apt 15D (1000-87.01-1-15) (R) $1,175,000

• George Brown to Tirone Torres & Luis Campos, 2900 Boisseau Avenue (1000-55-6-9) (R) $700,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Ralph T Gazzillo (Referee) & Mary & George LaMond (Defendant) to Anthony Schembri, 96 Long View Drive (600-26-1-9) (R) $430,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)