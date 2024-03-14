Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: March 14, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 12, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Barbara Padula to Alec Merber & Anastasia Orlyanskaya, 32 Treasure Road (600-13-1-6) (R) $470,000 

CALVERTON (11933)

• Andrew & Kyle Conklin to Arthur Luniewski, 133 South Path (600-97-2-7) (V) $245,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Katelin Thomas to Daniel Wakeford & Lucas Baker, 3615 Vanston Road (1000-111-11-1.007) (R) $1,600,000 

• Matthew & Denise Gillies to Franklin Mitchell & Suzana Carlos, 765 Fairway Drive (1000-109-5-14.032) (R) $1,451,000

• Estate of Antone Dobek to John & Lisa Budischak, 1480 Harbor Lane (1000-103-1-22) (R) $700,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Estate of Eleftherios Kouvaris to Golfview Villa LLC, 295 Golfview Court (1000-35-2-16.003) (R) $1,200,000 

• John Luscher to Patrick & Claire Burke, 110 Rabbit Lane (1000-31-18-4) (R) $910,000

• Sophia Dramitinos & Patricia Gil to Samantha Grasssle & Luis Palacios, 3825 Stars Road (1000-22-2-26) (R) $827,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Salt Boxx LLC to Kristina Scaglion & Kim Stahl, 1155 Main Street (1000-34-1-9) (R) $850,000 

• John Milazzo Family Trust & John Milazzo to John Milazzo, 1195 Island View Lane (1000-57-2-19) (R) $300,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Robert & Elizabeth Stewart to 2122 Westphalia Group LLC, 2122 Westphalia Road (1000-114-7-11.002) (R) $990,000 

ORIENT (11957)

• Little Poquatuk LLC to Rajalakshmis Raja & Jatin Goradia, 960 Willow Terrace Lane (1000-26-2-21) (R) $2,400,000 

• Douglas Gray & Leslie Koch to Steven Spector & Marci Aronovitz, 790 Uhl Lane (1000-15-5-24.015) (R) $1,435,000

• Gracemary & Walter Hagan to Orient Capital LLC, 26025 Main Road (1000-18-3-22) (R) $800,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Ringold Family Trust to Jennifer Kim, 2930 Wells Road (1000-86-1-10.005) (R) $990,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hubbard Trust to 109 Hubbard Avenue LLC, 109 Hubbard Avenue (600-112-1-11.001) (R) $1,100,000 

• Thomas & Gail Linder to Joseph Mele, 26 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-37) (R) $875,000

• David Fujita & Cathy Stankewicz to 622 Church Lane LLC, 217 Hamilton Avenue (600-128-1-9) (R) $725,000

• Penni Ouellette to Howard & Margaret Wortley, 67 Rolling Meadow Lane (600-45.01-1-67) (R) $645,100

• Christina Donohue to Douglas Hoverkamp, 1705 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-103) (R) $549,000

• John Luce to County of Suffolk, Sound Shore Road (600-8-2-13.011) (V) $348,670

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Salvatore Catapano Trust to Nofo Family Farm LLC, 47420 Route 25 (1000-69-6-9.005) (R) $1,550,000

• Susanne & Anthony Ferraro to Sarah & Charles Leerhsen, 430 Highwood Road (1000-78-9-45) (R) $825,000

• Mark Boeckman & Joseph A Brancato to Edward & Carol Andersen, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 18A (1000-63.01-1-36)(R) $555,000

• Estate of Norma Wells to Diane Cella, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 3A (1000-63.01-1-11) (R) $500,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Linda Watanabe to KRIB LLC, 124 Cliff Road (600-28-1-1) (R) $845,000

• Gareth & Amanda Lewis to Daniel Hubbard & Kelli Cichanowicz, 5 Berry Lane (600-26-2-14)(R) $550,000

• US Bank to SafeGuard Credit Counseling Services Inc, 16 Park Street (600-33-6-37) (R) $401,100

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content