Real Estate Transfers: March 14, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 12, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Barbara Padula to Alec Merber & Anastasia Orlyanskaya, 32 Treasure Road (600-13-1-6) (R) $470,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Andrew & Kyle Conklin to Arthur Luniewski, 133 South Path (600-97-2-7) (V) $245,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Katelin Thomas to Daniel Wakeford & Lucas Baker, 3615 Vanston Road (1000-111-11-1.007) (R) $1,600,000

• Matthew & Denise Gillies to Franklin Mitchell & Suzana Carlos, 765 Fairway Drive (1000-109-5-14.032) (R) $1,451,000

• Estate of Antone Dobek to John & Lisa Budischak, 1480 Harbor Lane (1000-103-1-22) (R) $700,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Estate of Eleftherios Kouvaris to Golfview Villa LLC, 295 Golfview Court (1000-35-2-16.003) (R) $1,200,000

• John Luscher to Patrick & Claire Burke, 110 Rabbit Lane (1000-31-18-4) (R) $910,000

• Sophia Dramitinos & Patricia Gil to Samantha Grasssle & Luis Palacios, 3825 Stars Road (1000-22-2-26) (R) $827,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Salt Boxx LLC to Kristina Scaglion & Kim Stahl, 1155 Main Street (1000-34-1-9) (R) $850,000

• John Milazzo Family Trust & John Milazzo to John Milazzo, 1195 Island View Lane (1000-57-2-19) (R) $300,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Robert & Elizabeth Stewart to 2122 Westphalia Group LLC, 2122 Westphalia Road (1000-114-7-11.002) (R) $990,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Little Poquatuk LLC to Rajalakshmis Raja & Jatin Goradia, 960 Willow Terrace Lane (1000-26-2-21) (R) $2,400,000

• Douglas Gray & Leslie Koch to Steven Spector & Marci Aronovitz, 790 Uhl Lane (1000-15-5-24.015) (R) $1,435,000

• Gracemary & Walter Hagan to Orient Capital LLC, 26025 Main Road (1000-18-3-22) (R) $800,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Ringold Family Trust to Jennifer Kim, 2930 Wells Road (1000-86-1-10.005) (R) $990,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hubbard Trust to 109 Hubbard Avenue LLC, 109 Hubbard Avenue (600-112-1-11.001) (R) $1,100,000

• Thomas & Gail Linder to Joseph Mele, 26 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-37) (R) $875,000

• David Fujita & Cathy Stankewicz to 622 Church Lane LLC, 217 Hamilton Avenue (600-128-1-9) (R) $725,000

• Penni Ouellette to Howard & Margaret Wortley, 67 Rolling Meadow Lane (600-45.01-1-67) (R) $645,100

• Christina Donohue to Douglas Hoverkamp, 1705 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-103) (R) $549,000

• John Luce to County of Suffolk, Sound Shore Road (600-8-2-13.011) (V) $348,670

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Salvatore Catapano Trust to Nofo Family Farm LLC, 47420 Route 25 (1000-69-6-9.005) (R) $1,550,000

• Susanne & Anthony Ferraro to Sarah & Charles Leerhsen, 430 Highwood Road (1000-78-9-45) (R) $825,000

• Mark Boeckman & Joseph A Brancato to Edward & Carol Andersen, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 18A (1000-63.01-1-36)(R) $555,000

• Estate of Norma Wells to Diane Cella, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 3A (1000-63.01-1-11) (R) $500,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Linda Watanabe to KRIB LLC, 124 Cliff Road (600-28-1-1) (R) $845,000

• Gareth & Amanda Lewis to Daniel Hubbard & Kelli Cichanowicz, 5 Berry Lane (600-26-2-14)(R) $550,000

• US Bank to SafeGuard Credit Counseling Services Inc, 16 Park Street (600-33-6-37) (R) $401,100

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)