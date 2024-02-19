Before dawn on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, Steve “Buck” Buchanan of Cutchogue joined a choir of angels at the age of 76. Steve passed peacefully at East End Hospice Kanas Center with his wife, Karin Stiles Buchanan, and his stepdaughter Kristen Gregory by his side.

Steve “Buck” was our “Miracle Man” after overcoming multiple health emergencies in the recent past. Steve was born in Jackson, Miss., on Feb. 1, 1948, to Lucille Bartz Buchanan and Winn Buchanan. He was one of two children, the other being his brother, Dale. Steve was a graduate of Murrah High School in Jackson, where he was a member of the popular travelers ensemble who toured the country.

Steve attended Ole Miss where he was a cheerleader. He went on to attend Millsaps College where he graduated and obtained his MBA. Steve loved his country and proudly served as a sergeant in the Marines and a lieutenant in the Navy. Faith, family, friends and music were the cornerstone of Steve’s life. At an early age he immersed himself in music, singing in the church choir and singing in the Barbershop Quartet Chorus with his brother Dale. Steve relocated to the North Fork to be with his wife’s family, who had summered on the North Fork since the 1890s in their family home, Shawondassee (“Southwind” in Native American). Serving in the Navy prompted his first purchase of a Sea Ray to explore and fish on the Peconic Bay. Steve expanded his love of performing by joining Shakespeare in The Park as Caesar and other roles. As an avid golfer, Steve was honored to join North Fork Country Club where Karin’s family had been continuous members since 1914.

Steve was a mentor to many, and his contagious sense of humor touched the hearts of all those he met while in his new home on the North Fork. Steve leaves behind his wife, Karin Stiles Buchanan; stepdaughter Kristin Gregory (and her husband, Mike Gregory, and sons Gavin and Chase Gregory); beloved sister-in-law Mary Buchanan (and her daughter Marci Kinchen and son Mike Buchanan). He was so proud of all his three nieces and two nephews and four great-nieces and two great-nephews in Mississippi and Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck, officiated by Father Roger Joslin. Interment with U.S. Military Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.