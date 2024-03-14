Community Calendar: March 14, 2024

All ages

Saturday, March 16, 5-7 p.m.: Oysterponds Historical Society Bingo Night at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. $10 per person (includes two cards). Prizes, light refreshments. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, March 23, 11 am.-1 p.m.: 2024 Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Free, bring a basket or bag. Nonperishable food items will be collected. Information: 631-323-2440. Rain date: March 24.

Saturday, March 23, noon: 11th annual Easter Duck Egg Hunt hosted by Friends of the Big Duck, at Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders. Free, bring your own basket. Families should arrive by 11:45 a.m. Information: [email protected] or 631-284-3737. Rain date: March 24.

Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m.: Annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Mattituck Chamber of Commerce and the Mattituck Park District at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd. Photo booth for pictures with the Easter bunny, candy, cookies and hot chocolate. Rain date: March 30.

The arts and crafts

Friday, March 22, 6-8 p.m.: Opening reception for Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, March 23, 4-7 p.m.: Public opening reception of Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, March 14, noon-8 p.m.: 69th annual Corned Beef and Cabbage (or flounder) lunch or dinner sponsored by East End Lions at Alize Brewing Co., 10560 Main Road, Mattituck. Proceeds and raffles support local high school scholarships, sight-related work and charitable community causes. Takeout available. Tickets: $30, available at the door or by calling Shelley, 631-734-6742, or Lydia, 631-734-5897.

Friday, March 22, 7 p.m.: Pop-up dinner to benefit the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s North Fork Culinary Program at Cutchogue Diner, 27850 Main Road, Cutchogue. Four-course dinner prepared by chefs Ryan Carroll and David Menjivar with NFCP students and Macari Vineyards wine pairing. Tickets: $175, available at nfcp.givesmart.com. Information: castnorthfork.org, [email protected], 631-477-1717.

Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Women of the Moose Chinese Auction at the Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St. Baskets, gift cards, 50/50 raffle. Information: 631-727-6667, ext. 2.

In the garden

Saturday, March 16, 10:30 a.m.: Gardening for Birds: What to Plant and Which Birds Like It hosted by Shoreham-Wading River Garden Club at Wading River Congregational Church, 2057 North Country Road, Wading River. Presented by Nancy Gilbert of Winds Way Farm in Jamesport. Free. Donations for food pantries appreciated.

Holiday

Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m.: Sounds of St. Patrick’s Day with Eamonn and Aileen O’Rourke and Brian McCormack at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

Friday, March 15, 5:30 p.m.: An old-fashioned Irish sing-a-long at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Saturday, March 16, 1:30 p.m.: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Performances by Duffy’s Cut Celtic Folk Band and Vernon Dance Academy, tea and cookies reception and Irish dance workshop. Free. Register: stpats24.givesmart.com. Information: castnorthfork.org, [email protected], 631-477-1717.

Local history

Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: First Railroad to Greenport – 1844 by Don Fisher at the Veterans Memorial Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m.: 19th- and Early 20th-Century North Fork Hotels From a Local Family’s Perspective with Cutchogue New-Suffolk Historical Council executive director Mark MacNish at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. A history of Mr. MacNish’s family’s journey from Scotland to the running of the New Suffolk Hotel and their subsequent experiences with other iconic local hotels, inns, and clubs from 1870 to 1930.

Meetings

Thursday, March 14, 5:30-7 p.m.: Southold Town zoning update project informational meeting hosted by Cutchogue and New Suffolk civic associations at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Community roundtable discussion with Southold Town planning director Heather Lanza.

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.: Southold Town zoning update project informational meeting hosted by Southold Peconic Civic Association at Peconic Community Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Community roundtable discussion with Southold Town planning director Heather Lanza.

Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Sound Avenue Stitchers monthly meeting and National Quilting Day celebration at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Hudson-Sydlowski House, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Information: hallockville.org.

Tuesday, March 19, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Open house of the Peconic Amateur Radio Club at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Thursday, March 21, 6 p.m.: Mattituck Park District monthly meeting at Veterans Beach Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd. Information: [email protected].

Monday, March 25, 6:30 p.m.: Southold Town zoning update project informational meeting hosted by North Fork Chamber of Commerce at Sannino Vineyard, 15975 Route 48, Cutchogue. Community roundtable discussion with Southold Town planning director Heather Lanza.

Music

Saturday, March 16, 5 p.m.: To Music: An Afternoon of Song featuring Margo Andrea and Peter Clarke at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Proceeds benefit the Garth at Holy Trinity. Tickets: $25. Tickets available at the church and Clarke’s Garden, 416 Main St., Greenport, or square.link/u/oi3VXbFP. Information: 631-477-0855.

Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m.: Preform Her: A tribute to women composers and songwriters at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Performed by East End Arts music students and Studio East dance students. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Saturday, March 16, 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Hive building workshop at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. For new and seasoned beekeepers. Free; bring a hammer and optional hive building materials. Information: hallockville.org.

Tuesday, March 19, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom monthly bird walk with Tom Damiani of North Fork Audubon Society at Paul Stoutenburgh Preserve, 63455 Main Road, Southold. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Friday, March 22, 4 p.m.: For Better or Verse poetry readings with Rus Green and Miel Hagler-Shorr at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org/events.

Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m.: Book and Bottle: “Lise Meitner: A Physics Love Story” with Edward Sierra at Suffolk County History Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Theatre

Fridays-Sundays, March 15-24: ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Featuring an exhibition of artwork by award-winning animation filmmaker and painter Cynthia Wells. Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. Information and tickets: nfct.com, 631-298-6328.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through March: Birds of a Feather group photography show featuring work of the Light Painters, a North Fork-based photography club, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through March: Good Ground Artists group show at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

March 22-May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Opening reception: Friday, March, 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

March 23-May 5: Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Click here for the latest local news