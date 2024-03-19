Ellen Levin Wiederlight of New Suffolk passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024. She was 69 years old.

Ellen was born on Feb. 11, 1955, in Greenport to Donna Lenore (née Downing) and Jack J. Levin. She was raised on the East End along with her three siblings. After high school, she attended several colleges and eventually graduated from Nova University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where she attained her bachelor’s degree.

On Dec. 21, 1975, Ellen married the love of her life, Fredrick Marc Wiederlight at the Huntington Town House in Huntington, N.Y. Together they had two children.

In her professional career, Ellen worked in the hospitality industry for 45 years. She was the owner/operator of the Soundview Inn, Sunset Motel and Terrace Cottage Colony. At one point in time, she was named the Suffolk Times Businessperson of the Year. She was also a member of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport.

She was a very hardworking individual, but above all else, she will be remembered as an amazing mother, dedicated spouse and loyal sibling.

Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Donna; brother Andrew Levin; and brother-in-law Michael Murphy; Ellen is survived by her husband, Fredrick Marc; children Martha Hansen (Johne) of Mattituck and Joseph Wiederlight of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren Byrce Hansen, Drew Hansen and Trey Hansen; and siblings Jody Levin of Southold and Rachel Levin Murphy of Southold.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., officiated by Rabbi Howard Diamond.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at mskcc.org, LUNGevity Foundation at lungevity.org or Dylan Newman Forever 5 at dylannewmanforever5.org would be appreciated.

