Francis Patrick McCann of Mattituck passed away at home on Sunday, March 10, 2024. He was 90 years old.

Francis was born on July 5, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Ann V. (née Sharkey) and Francis L. McCann. He was an only child. After high school, he attended college and attained his master’s degree. He worked as a New York State senior parole officer for the New York State Division of Parole. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing in the ocean, swimming, gardening and reading.

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara (née Jablonski) McCann, in 2000; Francis is survived by his children, Anneen Voegel (Chris) of Cutchogue and Clare Polito (Shawn) of North Babylon, N.Y.; and grandchildren Will Voegel, Andrew Voegel, Julianna Voegel, Shawn Polito and Owen Polito.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

