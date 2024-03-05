James F. McGreevy

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James Francis McGreevy, age 53, who departed this world Feb. 27, 2024, at his family home in Peconic. Born on Nov. 21, 1970, James was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

James is survived by his devoted wife, Jennifer (Kosciusko), and their cherished son, Justin. He is also survived by his loving parents, Doris and Ronald McGreevy; his brothers Peter (wife Colleen) and Michael; nephew Gavin McGreevy; mother-in -law Ellen Kosciusko; and brother-in-law Steve Kosciusko. James leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness and a deep sense of family.

After graduating from Mattituck High School in 1988, Jim married Jennifer, and they started their life together. A passionate and dedicated individual, James touched the lives of many with his generosity and compassion. Most importantly, Jim spent time each day teaching his son Justin skills that would serve him in life, and was proud to see his son succeed. Jim was well known for his good-natured spirit and hands-on problem solving abilities, and was always willing to help his friends and family with any task. Throughout his life Jim enjoyed going to the beach with his family, boating, fishing and motocross racing. He enjoyed life to the fullest while he was here.

The family received friends March 2 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, and funeral services were officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League in James’ honor would be appreciated.

May James rest in eternal peace. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

