It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Judith Diane Finn, 80, formerly of Laurel, N.Y. and of recent years Jupiter, Fla. Judy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Judy was wonderful mother, grandmother and friend that loved the theater, ballet, travel and animals. She had life long friendships that spanned many years. Judy had a caring soul that she shared with the world, a deep love of animals and a steadfast loyalty to her friends and family.

Judy was a devoted educator for Mattituck School District, teaching mathematics for many years at Mattituck High School and later as an administrator for the same school district.

Per her wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society.

